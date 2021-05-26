PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s your chance to own some iconic Phillies memorabilia. The Phils are holding an auction showcasing $100,000 worth of unique Phillies items!
The entire baseline of the “Citizens Phan Field” will be lined with memorabilia.
The auction is online and bidding goes until June 4.
A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, as well as Phillies’ charities.
The full list of auction items can be found at phillies.com/phantasticauction,