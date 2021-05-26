TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order on Wednesday aimed at office workers. On June 4, employers may allow fully vaccinated employees to forgo masks and social distancing.
Employers will also no longer be required to have minimal on-site staff.
“We encourage all employers to do the right things for their specific workplaces,” Murphy said. “While we are rescinding some requirements, that doesn’t mean that we don’t expect you to be flexible and work with employees, specifically those who are dealing with family obligations such as child care.”
Group limits in child care classes will be returned to their normal size effective immediately.