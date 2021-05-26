PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news for music lovers in Philadelphia. The Made in America Music Festival is coming back to the City of Brotherly Love this year.
The two-day festival will be held on the Ben Franklin Parkway over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4 and 5.
See you in Philly!
Made in America 2021 tickets are on sale now!
Get 2-day passes and lock in “Early Bird” pricing while it’s available. https://t.co/SBji1Vol1a pic.twitter.com/iZyZ5EzevA
— Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) May 26, 2021
The festival was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Kenney says the City of Philadelphia is excited for the return of the music festival.
Mayor Kenney says the City of Philadelphia is excited for the return of the music festival.

"The City of Philadelphia is very excited for the return of Made in America festival, and today's announcement shows that after more than 15 months of responding to the pandemic, our city is on a path towards recovery and a return to the things we've missed – like live show," Kenney said in a statement. "Over the last ten years, Made in America has become one of Philadelphia's iconic events and we look forward to working with Roc Nation, Live Nation, and other partners to plan and execute a safe, successful festival weekend."
Early bird pricing is available now.