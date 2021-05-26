MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A water line was struck near the Glen Riddle Station Apartments, leaving hundreds of residents without water in Delaware County. Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon.Pennsylvania Drops Legal Action Against Restaurants Accused Of Defying COVID-19 Orders
Sunoco crews hit the line. They are working with apartment management to provide restrooms for residents.
Crews are also checking to make sure gas lines were not damaged.
This is near the Glen Riddle Apartments in Media.
