CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A water line was struck near the Glen Riddle Station Apartments, leaving hundreds of residents without water in Delaware County. Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Drops Legal Action Against Restaurants Accused Of Defying COVID-19 Orders

Sunoco crews hit the line. They are working with apartment management to provide restrooms for residents.

READ MORE: Former Philadelphia Treasurer Christian Dunbar Charged With Tax Fraud, Failure To File Tax Returns

Crews are also checking to make sure gas lines were not damaged.

This is near the Glen Riddle Apartments in Media.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: 7 Ducklings Rescued From Storm Drain By Avalon Police Reunited With Mother

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.