PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify two people wanted for vandalizing a holocaust memorial in Center City. Police say a man and a woman were captured on surveillance video tagging a sign at the Holocaust Memorial Plaza on the 1600 block of Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on May 16.
It's unclear what the graffiti says, however, it appears to be done with a yellow paint marker.
The first suspect is described as a Black female, heavyset, wearing a multicolor scarf, red shirt, multicolor pants and black sneakers. The second suspect is described as a white male, medium build, full beard, wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.