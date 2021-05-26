PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia city treasurer already accused of embezzlement and marriage fraud is now facing more charges. Prosecutors charged Christian Dunbar with tax fraud and failure to file tax returns.Pennsylvania Drops Legal Action Against Restaurants Accused Of Defying COVID-19 Orders
One of the years he allegedly failed to file was when he was the city's treasurer in 2019.
Dunbar was already charged with stealing $15,000 while he worked at Wells Fargo, and obtaining citizenship through a sham marriage.
If he’s convicted, Dunbar could spend the rest of his life in prison and owe a $6 million fine.