PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Game 2 of the Sixers-Wizards series is Wednesday night in Philadelphia and a former Sixers executive will be ringing the bell tonight. Former 76ers President Pat Croce tweeted earlier this week that he will be ringing the bell.
“I ‘ring the bell’ this Wednesday when the Sixers host the @WashWizards. Last time I rang a bell was the finale of my radiation treatments. So ‘bell ringings’ are celebrations,” Croce tweeted.READ MORE: New Round Of Warnings Issued By FDA Operation Quack Hack Regarding Bogus COVID-19 Products
MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Couple Wanted For Vandalizing Holocaust Memorial Plaza On Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Thanks @ScottONeil @sixers for the honor to come Home with The Sixers Family. 🙏 https://t.co/TLAXCg2JffREAD MORE: Bucks County Police Officer Matthew Reiss Arrested On Child Pornography Charges
— Pat Croce (@pat_croce) May 24, 2021
Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m.