By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Game 2 of the Sixers-Wizards series is Wednesday night in Philadelphia and a former Sixers executive will be ringing the bell tonight. Former 76ers President Pat Croce tweeted earlier this week that he will be ringing the bell.

“I ‘ring the bell’ this Wednesday when the Sixers host the @WashWizards. Last time I rang a bell was the finale of my radiation treatments. So ‘bell ringings’ are celebrations,” Croce tweeted.

Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m.