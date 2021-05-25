WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester Borough police are searching for a suspect in two recent sexual assaults. Police are looking for 25-year-old Uriel Angeles-Hernandez.Open For Business: Philadelphia Canine Sport 'N' Swim Club Offers Luxury Doggie Day Care For Your Best Friend
They believe he committed the assaults on the same night, April 29, between midnight and 1 a.m.
The victims say they were in the area of Matlack Street and Nields Street when they were groped by the suspect.
Anyone who has seen Angeles-Hernandez is asked to call police.