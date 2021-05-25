WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney will hold a virtual press briefing at 1:45 p.m. on the state’s response to COVID-19. The governor will be joined by Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay, Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall and Delaware National Guard Adjutant General Major General Michael Berry.
The briefing will take place at 1:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Press briefing on Delaware’s COVID-19 response
- When: Tuesday, May 25, 2021
- Time: 1:45 p.m.
Delaware is joining the list of states offering cash and other incentives to entice both children and adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine. State officials said Tuesday that Delawareans 12 and older who are vaccinated between now until June 29 will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery.
