By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Swimply, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s starting to get hot. Here’s a way to cool off on those hot days ahead: rent a pool!

A website called Swimply allows you to rent a pool or rent out your own pool to make some cash.

Rates range from $15 to $100 an hour.

Swimply executives say there’s been a big boost in rentals during the pandemic.

We checked the website and there are pools in our area available. Find a pool near you here.