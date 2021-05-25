PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s starting to get hot. Here’s a way to cool off on those hot days ahead: rent a pool!
A website called Swimply allows you to rent a pool or rent out your own pool to make some cash.
Rates range from $15 to $100 an hour.
Swimply executives say there's been a big boost in rentals during the pandemic.
We checked the website and there are pools in our area available. Find a pool near you here.