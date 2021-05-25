1 Injured After Car Becomes Wedged Under Tractor-Trailer In Sellersville, Bucks County

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A car became wedged under a tractor-trailer on Route 309, leaving one person injured in Sellersville, Bucks County. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.WATCH: Shaq Exposes Charles Barkley For Falling Asleep During Sixers-Wizards Game Sunday
Chopper 3 was over the scene in the southbound lane by Lawn Avenue.READ MORE: Philadelphia Plans Citywide Prayer, Buildings To Glow Gold On Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death
Pennsylvania State Police say one person had to be rescued from the car.MORE NEWS: Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured After Ambushed While Sitting In Car In Philadelphia's Queen Village Neighborhood
No word yet on that person’s condition.