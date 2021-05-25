CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Sellersville news

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A car became wedged under a tractor-trailer on Route 309, leaving one person injured in Sellersville, Bucks County. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

1 Injured After Car Becomes Wedged Under Tractor-Trailer In Sellersville, Bucks County

READ MORE: WATCH: Shaq Exposes Charles Barkley For Falling Asleep During Sixers-Wizards Game Sunday

Chopper 3 was over the scene in the southbound lane by Lawn Avenue.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Plans Citywide Prayer, Buildings To Glow Gold On Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death

Pennsylvania State Police say one person had to be rescued from the car.

MORE NEWS: Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured After Ambushed While Sitting In Car In Philadelphia's Queen Village Neighborhood

No word yet on that person’s condition.