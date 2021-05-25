Man Stabbed At Quick Stop Convenience Store In Kensington

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed overnight in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Quick Stop convenience store on the 2500 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police found a 25-year-old man stabbed in the back.

He’s in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case either.