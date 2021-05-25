PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we head toward Memorial Day weekend, many are thinking about backyard barbeques or trips to the beach. But in this week’s Open For Business feature, Eyewitness News takes you to a spot where a pool is the best place for a howling good time.
Splish, splash, these dogs aren’t taking a bath. They’re living large at the Philadelphia Canine Sport ‘N’ Swim Club in Northern Liberties. It’s a luxury doggie day care where not just on the ruff days but any day during the summer their dogs can take a dip — no matter if you’re a small dog or a big dog.READ MORE: Delaware Offering Incentives To Residents Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine Within Next Month
For the big dogs, they can have a ball in a 24-foot doggie paddle pool complete with a shallow end for splashing.
It was started by owner and dog lover Ted Greenberg.READ MORE: DRIVING WHILE BLACK: CBS3 Staff Share Stories About "The Conversation," Police Encounters & Police Reform
Greenberg wanted a place for dogs that felt more like a modern, state-of-the-art sports club because he says pooches, like people, deserve the very best and he was on the hunt for the best location where these dogs could catch the best rays.
Now, they moved into the neighborhood in May 2020 and while it was a bit of a trickle at first, they can barely keep up.MORE NEWS: Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured After Ambushed While Sitting In Car In Philadelphia's Queen Village Neighborhood
Watch the video above for more on Philadelphia Canine Sport ‘N’ Swim Club.