CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a killer after a man is fatally shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday inside of a rooming house on the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Police found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times.

READ MORE: WATCH: Shaq Exposes Charles Barkley For Falling Asleep During Sixers-Wizards Game Sunday

Police: Man Found Shot Multiple Times, Dead At Rooming House In Kensington

READ MORE: Philadelphia Plans Citywide Prayer, Buildings To Glow Gold On Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death

Eyewitnesses told police, they heard an argument right before the gunshots.

No arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured After Ambushed While Sitting In Car In Philadelphia's Queen Village Neighborhood

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.