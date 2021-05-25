Police: Man Found Shot Multiple Times, Dead At Rooming House In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a killer after a man is fatally shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday inside of a rooming house on the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue.
Police found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times.
Eyewitnesses told police, they heard an argument right before the gunshots.
No arrests have been made.
