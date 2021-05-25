FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J (CBS) — A third victim has died following a mass shooting at a house party in Cumberland County over the weekend. State police say 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, of Milville City, died Monday night after being shot in Fairfield Township.
Holmes is the third victim to die from the shooting. Eleven others were injured in the gunfire. Thirty-year-old Kevin Elliot and 25-year-old Asia Hester, both of Bridgeton, were also killed.
“This was a birthday party, a birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event not a target for those hell-bent on inflicting harm into a community,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.
Authorities charged 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins, of Oklahoma, with multiple weapons counts in relation to Saturday night's shooting.
Police say he was hiding in a wooded area near an apartment complex and was arrested without incident about an hour after the shooting.
Authorities say the shooting was a targeted attack.
State and county officials expect additional arrests to follow.