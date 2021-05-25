PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. From marches to prayer vigils during the day to local iconic landmarks lit up in gold for a man whose death sparked a movement not only across the country but here in the tri-state as well.

On Tuesday, so many people from all different races, nationalities, and generations came together to reflect on how Floyd’s death changed us all and the work that still needs to happen.

“We are gathered here today after a year of worldwide protests,” Atlantic City Councilmember Kaleem Shabazz said.

From the Jersey Shore to Philadelphia to the suburbs, the tri-state area came together Tuesday to remember the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that changed America.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd,” Shabazz said.

“For every George Floyd on camera, there are how many people we are not hearing about?” Kevin E. Leven with the Bucks County Anti-Racism Coalition said.

In Atlantic City, Shabazz spoke to a diverse crowd about the fight for racial equality in the nation’s policing.

“Our struggle is to pass the George Floyd Policing Bill,” he said. “Our struggle is to work to eliminate qualified immunity for rogue officers.”

“This battle has been going on for a very long time,” NAACP Bucks County President Karen Downer said.

In Doylestown, Downer led a vigil and call to action for more local data about who is in blue.

“We are concerned about the diversity, particularly, in Bucks County,” she said.

But no matter the venue, the message remained consistent — speak up so this never happens again.

“It’s emotional because when you are Black and you live in this country, is it going to be me next? Is it going to be somebody I know or care about?” Leven said.

