PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a killer after a double shooting left a man dead and a woman critically injured in Queen Village. The shooting has shaken this typically quiet neighborhood.

“I live right here,” resident Cory Blumenthal said. “I could walk out at any moment and something like this could happen. You never know.”

Neighbors came home from a night out to one person killed and another critically injured on their block.

“I feel pretty safe, there’s cops everywhere but, you know, you see South Street on the weekends and during the week there’s a lot of people from the outskirts of Philadelphia and congregate towards down here,” Blumenthal said.

Police responded to Second and Bainbridge Streets at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police say at this point it appears the two victims were sitting in a white Mercedes Benz when they were shot. They tell Eyewitness News at least one shooter drove up, got out of their car and walked up to the Mercedes Benz and started shooting.

“The spent shell casings were just feet away from the driver door of the Mercedes, so it appears the shooter or the shooters were standing on the sidewalk right next to this Mercedes, firing shots into the Mercedes through the driver door window. The driver door window is completely broken out,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

It’s not clear if there was more than one shooter. After the shooting, they drove off in reverse.

A 34-year-old man was killed in the driver’s seat of the Mercedes. A 25-year-old woman, who was also shot, tried to get out of the car but eventually fell and was found on the sidewalk. She was taken to Jefferson where she is now in critical condition.

“Based on ballistic evidence, we know at least 11 shots were fired from a large semi-automatic gun,” Small said.

Police say they don’t have a motive yet.

As of now, no one has been arrested but police say a home security camera did capture the incident.

According to police data, so far this year at least 202 people have been killed in the city. That’s 37% higher than this time last year.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.