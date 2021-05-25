PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without star rightfielder Bryce Harper for at least the next eight days. The Phillies on Tuesday placed Harper on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a left forearm contusion.
Harper has been held out of the lineup for the Phillies' last two games.
READ MORE: Delaware Offering Incentives To Residents Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine Within Next Month
Phillies have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/b8hzqH90VX
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 25, 2021
The rightfielder got off to a fast start this season but hasn’t been the same since he was hit with a fastball in the head in St. Louis on April 18. In 24 games since Harper is hitting .267 with four home runs and six RBIs. He has especially been slumping of late, going 0 for 16 in his last four games.
The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.
Matt Joyce will start in right field against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
The Phils face the Marlins Tuesday night in Miami. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.