PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s almost summer in Philadelphia and with COVID restrictions eased, people will be out and about. One group sure to be excited about that — mosquitos.
Philadelphia ranked 12th on Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities List for 2021. That's an improvement for the City of Brotherly Love, which dropped three spots from last year's rankings.
Orkin's list ranked cities based on the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
Los Angeles earned the top spot, ending Atlanta’s seven-year run at the top of the list. Atlanta ranked second, followed by Washington, D.C., Dallas and Chicago to round out the top five.
Orkin says mosquitoes become active when temperatures are above 68 degrees overnight. They're also most likely to bite between dusk and dawn.
“Like many insects, mosquitoes need a food source, favorable temperatures and a proper breeding site to survive,” said Frank Meek, Technical Services Manager, Rollins, Inc. “They are attracted to areas where humans and other animals are present, due to our body heat and the carbon dioxide we exhale, two of their needs.”