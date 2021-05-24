PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Philadelphia will mark the somber anniversary with a virtual prayer vigil at 12:30 p.m. It will stream on Facebook.
There will also be a city-wide prayer at 9:25 p.m. — the official time of Floyd’s death.READ MORE: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
Dozens of buildings, including Boathouse Row, Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field will be lit gold in memory of Floyd.
“George Floyd should be alive with his family today and it’s incumbent on all of us to keep his memory alive,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “His death represented the countless Black Americans tragically killed by police, and it catalyzed a long overdue reckoning about systemic racism in this country. This week, I urge all Philadelphians to reflect on the tremendous legacy he leaves behind and on how we can continue to work together to enact police reform and dismantle institutional racism.”MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania To Resume Work-Search Rule For Jobless Benefits In July
Members of the Floyd family and others who lost loved ones to police encounters joined in a march in Minneapolis over the weekend. They will also join President Joe Biden at the White House Tuesday.