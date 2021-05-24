TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon on ending the state’s indoor mask mandate. Last week, the state lifted all capacity limits at restaurants.
Currently, the indoor gathering limit for homes in New Jersey is 50 people.
There's no outdoor gathering limit in the Garden State but you still have to practice social distancing.
Murphy will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch the briefing on CBSN Philly above.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Monday
- When: Monday, May 24, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
