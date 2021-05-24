Police: Man Shot In Ankle Near SEPTA Station In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting near a SEPTA station in Philadelphia’s Frankford section left a man injured. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Frankford Avenue and Bridge Street.
Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot in the ankle.
There's no word on a motive for the shooting and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.