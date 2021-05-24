Large Flames Break Out At Building In Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A large fire broke out at a building in Northern Liberties on Monday morning. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on North 4th Street, just north of Poplar Street.
Large flames were visible on the roof of the building and smoke could be seen from across the city.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control shortly after arrival.
No word on how the fire started.