FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – One person has been arrested in connection to a mass shooting that left two people dead and a dozen injured at a house party in Cumberland County over the weekend. Authorities charged 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins with multiple counts including prohibited weapons and devices, possession of weapons for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapons, and certain persons not to have weapons.

The arrest was announced during a press conference on Monday morning.

“This was a birthday party, a birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event not a target for those hell-bent on inflicting harm into a community,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed, and 12 others were hurt. At least one person was in critical condition as of Sunday.

Police say at least 100 people were at the house party Saturday night on the 1000 block of East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, near Bridgeton.

The homeowner was hosting a 90s-themed birthday party for a nephew when gunshots rang out.

“It was carnage, everywhere,” John Fuqua, whose nephew attended the party, said. “They said the fire was coming from the woods, then when they went to run to their cars, they felt like it was coming that way. This was something set up like they trapped them in that yard.”

A woman who attended the party with her daughter tells Eyewitness News they heard at least 30 gunshots, and when they tried to escape the home they had to step over people who had already been hit.

Murphy called the shooting “horrific.”

“This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws,” Murphy said in a statement. “No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield.”

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tip website at www.njccpo.org/tips. Anonymous tips are welcome.

