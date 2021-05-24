PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More information is expected to be released Monday about the suspect accused of raping and stalking women in the Philadelphia area. Police arrested 28-year-old Kevin Bennett in his hometown of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

He’s accused of stalking several women in Philadelphia and Montgomery County, and raping and robbing three women in Philadelphia.

Police said Bennett was wanted for seven incidents between May 15-18. Bennett, according to police, mostly targetted women that worked at gentleman’s clubs, but his latest victim seemed random.

His ex-girlfriend, who doesn’t want to be identified, tells Eyewitness News he’s dangerous.

“I’d come home and he’d be hiding in my closet or something. He’s crazy,” she said. “He was institutionalized his entire 20s. He’s crazy. He’s literally the definition of psychotic.”

Bennett isn’t new to law enforcement. In September, he was arrested for resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief during a traffic stop. In October, he was arrested for stealing nearly $2,000 in merchandise from Macy’s.

Philadelphia police said Bennett is being held on charges relating to a vehicle investigation in Indianapolis by Marion County Sheriffs.

Bennett is due back in an Indianapolis court in June.

There’s no word at this time when he’ll face a judge for the crimes he’s been accused of in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide an update on the case at a news conference Monday morning.

The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

What : DA Krasner to Provide Update on Suspect Accused of Multiple Sexual Assaults

: DA Krasner to Provide Update on Suspect Accused of Multiple Sexual Assaults When : Monday, May 24, 2021

: Monday, May 24, 2021 Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.