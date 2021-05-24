PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect accused of raping and stalking women in the Philadelphia area was also wanted by police in several other states for similar crimes. Police arrested Kevin Bennett in his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana over the weekend.

Police say he stalked several victims in Philadelphia, including following a woman into the garage of a Spring Garden apartment building. She was able to escape.

But other victims were violently assaulted. Now that suspect faces a serious list of charges.

Bennett is now awaiting extradition to Philadelphia after being accused of stalking several women in the city, and raping and robbing three of them between May 15-18.

Authorities say the 28-year-old suspect mostly targeted women who worked at gentlemen’s clubs, like Sin City in South Philly, by following them home.

Police eventually tracked down Bennett after he was captured on camera getting in and out of the same car following separate incidents.

“Investigators were able to identify Kevin Bennett as the suspect and determined that a 2010 gray Dodge Charger was registered to him in Indiana,” Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Branwen McNabb said.

The FBI also assisted in finding Bennett.

“Kevin Bennett, who after 36 hours of surveillance from our Indianapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, was taken into custody,” said Mike Breslin, with the FBI.

Authorities also say Bennett was wanted in a total of eight states, all for similar allegations.

“I think they’re all sexual offenses. They’re all rapes and robberies. Pretty much, the MO is exactly the same,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner now hopes this case encourages other sexual assault survivors to report any incidents.

“Survivors and victims have to be able to come forward. They have to be able to go to police,” Krasner said.

The DA says Bennett will be charged here with multiple counts of rape, stalking, and firearms offenses.