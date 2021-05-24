FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police will answer questions Monday after a deadly mass shooting at a house party in Cumberland County over the weekend.

The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

What : Governor Murphy, Attorney General Grewal, Colonel Callahan, and Cumberland County Prosecutor McRae to provide briefing on Fairfield Township mass shooting

: Governor Murphy, Attorney General Grewal, Colonel Callahan, and Cumberland County Prosecutor McRae to provide briefing on Fairfield Township mass shooting When : Monday, May 24, 2021

: Monday, May 24, 2021 Time : 10 a.m.

Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed, and 12 others were hurt. At least one person is in critical condition.

Police say at least 100 people were at the house party Saturday night on the 1000 block of East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, near Bridgeton.

The homeowner was hosting a 90s-themed birthday party for a nephew when gunshots rang out.

“It was carnage, everywhere,” John Fuqua, whose nephew attended the party, said. “They said the fire was coming from the woods, then when they went to run to their cars, they felt like it was coming that way. This was something set up like they trapped them in that yard.”

A woman who attended the party with her daughter tells Eyewitness News they heard at least 30 gunshots, and when they tried to escape the home they had to step over people who had already been hit.

Murphy called the shooting “horrific.”

“This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws,” Murphy said in a statement. “No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield.”

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tip website at www.njccpo.org/tips. Anonymous tips are welcome.

