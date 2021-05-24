EASTON, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic dispute over the weekend, authorities said. Police were called Sunday afternoon to a home in Williams Township, near Easton, by a distraught, screaming woman, according to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
A trooper got to the home five minutes later and encountered 55-year-old Edward James Shadder, who was acting erratically, Houck said. The trooper shot him twice outside the home, killing him, according to state police.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
State police said in a news release that the shooting took place after a “confrontation,” but did not provide other details or say whether the man was armed.
The woman was unharmed.READ MORE: Pennsylvania To Resume Work-Search Rule For Jobless Benefits In July
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The shooting remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Indoor Mask Mandate To Be Lifted In Certain Settings On Friday, May 28
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.