PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone in Bucks County is a multi-millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, May 21 drawing. The winning ticket is worth $516 million.
The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2760 Trenton Rd. in Levittown.
If you have a ticket, check out the winning numbers to see if some of them match. The winning numbers are 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48. The Mega Ball number is 8.
The store earns a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This is the ninth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
The jackpot for Tuesday is now $20 million.