$516 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold At 7-Eleven In Bucks County 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone in Bucks County is a multi-millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, May 21 drawing. The winning ticket is worth $516 million.
The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2760 Trenton Rd. in Levittown.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Republicans Advance Legislation To Prohibit COVID-19 Vaccine Passports
If you have a ticket, check out the winning numbers to see if some of them match. The winning numbers are 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48. The Mega Ball number is 8.
“I just found out an hour ago,” a customer at the 7-Eleven said. “I knew somebody in Pennsylvania. I did not know it was here. I bought tickets, again, maybe lightning will strike twice.”READ MORE: Philadelphia Ranks 12th On Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities List
The store will get a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This is the ninth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history since the game started in 2002. And it’s the highest Mega Millions jackpot in Pennsylvania since the state got in on the game more than a decade ago.
The jackpot for Tuesday is now $20 million.MORE NEWS: $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Montgomery County
CBS3’s Natasha Brown contributed to this report.