BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) — The good luck continues in southeastern Pennsylvania, this time in Montgomery County. Lottery officials say a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Blue Bell.
The Monopoly scratch-off was purchased at Whitpain Beverage on Dekalb Pike. Chopper 3 was over the lucky location.
The retailer will now get a $10,000 prize for selling that winning ticket.
The scratch-off winner comes after someone in Bucks County won $516 million after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot Friday.