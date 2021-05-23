19-Year-Old Woman Shot At Dendy Recreation Center In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a 19-year-old woman was shot at a playground in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Dendy Recreation Center at 10th and West Oxford Streets.2 Killed, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting At House Party In Fairfield Township: New Jersey State Police
Police say the woman was shot once in the stomach.
She is in stable condition.
There's no word on what sparked the gunfire.
