19-Year-Old Woman Shot At Dendy Recreation Center In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a 19-year-old woman was shot at a playground in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Dendy Recreation Center at 10th and West Oxford Streets.

Police say the woman was shot once in the stomach.

She is in stable condition.

There’s no word on what sparked the gunfire.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.