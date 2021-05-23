BREAKING2 Killed, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting At House Party In Fairfield Township: New Jersey State Police
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Dikembe Mutombo, Local TV, NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia News, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers host the Wizards for Game 1 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, Sixers fans erupted with excitement when Dikembe Mutombo rang the bell.

Mutombo helped the Sixers reach the NBA Finals in 2001.