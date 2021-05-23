PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers host the Wizards for Game 1 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, Sixers fans erupted with excitement when Dikembe Mutombo rang the bell.
WATCH! Dikembe Mutombo rings the bell for Game 1 of the #sixers–#wizards playoff series 🏀 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/EJtI6smtUg
— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) May 23, 2021
Mutombo helped the Sixers reach the NBA Finals in 2001.