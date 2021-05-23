Multiple People Injured After Mass Shooting At House Party In Fairfield Township: New Jersey State Police

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – A massive house party in Cumberland County ended in gunfire overnight. New Jersey State Police say about 100 to 200 people scattered after shots were fired at a house party in Fairfield Township.
Police were called to the home on East Commerce Street at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The area is near the Fairfield Township School.
Several EMS crews responded to the scene. It is believed multiple people were shot. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Eyewitness News was near the scene Sunday morning where police were fixated on an SUV parked at a cemetery across the street from the house. The vehicle has since been towed from the scene. At this time, it’s not clear if the vehicle had any involvement in the shooting.
The mayor of neighboring Bridgeton was on the scene Saturday night and said he's never seen a police response like that ever before in his time being mayor or living in Cumberland County.
A woman who’s a leader in the community says she came to the scene after hearing what happened. She says she’s heartbroken for her community.
“This isn’t the first time. Like we’ve had a lot of violence in our community. A lot of fighting, and we’re working so hard. That’s the saddest thing. We’re making so much progress. We’ve been working so hard to get things turned around. And — so this is definitely a setback,” Founder and CEO of Hopeloft Melissa Helmbrecht said.
The incident remains under investigation.
The incident remains under investigation.
CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this story.