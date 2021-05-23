FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – Folcroft police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 10-year-old boy. Police say Mason Brooks was last seen leaving his home on Delmar Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say Mason has a learning disability and was possibly seen getting into a white or silver vehicle.
He was wearing a red Phillies T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.
If you know where Mason is or if you’ve seen him, please call 911.