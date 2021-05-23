BREAKING2 Killed, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting At House Party In Fairfield Township: New Jersey State Police
By CBS3 Staff
Folcroft News

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – Missing 10-year-old Mason Brooks of Folcroft has been found safe, Delaware County law enforcement and emergency services confirmed. Mason was found in Philadelphia.

According to authorities, three people were taken into custody.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police had joined Folcroft police in the search for the 10-year-old boy after he was last seen leaving his home on Delmar Drive, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Mason has a learning disability and was possibly seen getting into a white or silver vehicle.

He was wearing a red Phillies T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.

No further details have been released.