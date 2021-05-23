FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – Missing 10-year-old Mason Brooks of Folcroft has been found safe, Delaware County law enforcement and emergency services confirmed. Mason was found in Philadelphia.
According to authorities, three people were taken into custody.
Folcroft Police report Missing 10 year old Mason Brooks has been located and is safe, 3 subjects arrested. 👍
BREAKING: Delaware Co. law enforcement and emergency services sources confirm Mason Brooks, 10 of Folcroft, has been found in Philadelphia. He is safe. No further details are available. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/3QIIXVwgHr
The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police had joined Folcroft police in the search for the 10-year-old boy after he was last seen leaving his home on Delmar Drive, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say Mason has a learning disability and was possibly seen getting into a white or silver vehicle.
He was wearing a red Phillies T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.
No further details have been released.