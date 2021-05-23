BREAKINGMan Accused Of Multiple Rapes, Stalking Women In Philadelphia Area, Arrested In Indianapolis
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Folcroft News, Local, Mason Brooks

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – A woman will be charged after 10-year-old Mason Brooks, of Folcroft, was found safe in Philadelphia. Police tell Eyewitness News Brooke Metra will be charged with custodial interference of a child.

Officials found Mason Brooks on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Several Water Rescues At Jersey Shore Beaches Due To Dangerous Rip Currents Prompts Warning For Beach Goers Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

 

After he was found, law enforcement says they questioned three people then charged Metra for taking the boy.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police had joined Folcroft police in the search for the 10-year-old boy after he was last seen leaving his home on Delmar Drive, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: 2 Killed, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting At House Party In Fairfield Township: New Jersey State Police

 

Investigators say Mason has a learning disability and was possibly seen getting into a white or silver vehicle.

Folcroft Police Looking For 10-Year-Old Mason Brooks

He was wearing a red Phillies T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.

MORE NEWS: Authorities Investigating Pennsylvania State Trooper-Involved Fatal Shooting In Northampton County

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.