FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – A woman will be charged after 10-year-old Mason Brooks, of Folcroft, was found safe in Philadelphia. Police tell Eyewitness News Brooke Metra will be charged with custodial interference of a child.
Officials found Mason Brooks on Sunday afternoon.
After he was found, law enforcement says they questioned three people then charged Metra for taking the boy.
The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police had joined Folcroft police in the search for the 10-year-old boy after he was last seen leaving his home on Delmar Drive, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say Mason has a learning disability and was possibly seen getting into a white or silver vehicle.
He was wearing a red Phillies T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.
