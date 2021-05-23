BREAKING2 Killed, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting At House Party In Fairfield Township: New Jersey State Police
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. It happened on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue, just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Frankford; 1 Person Taken Into Custody

READ MORE: 2 Killed, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting At House Party In Fairfield Township: New Jersey State Police

Police say the 28-year-old victim was shot in the chest, neck and leg.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

READ MORE: Folcroft Police Searching For Missing 10-Year-Old Mason Brooks

Police took one person into custody.

There is no word yet on a motive.

MORE NEWS: $515 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.