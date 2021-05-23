Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Frankford; 1 Person Taken Into Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. It happened on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue, just before 10 p.m. Saturday.2 Killed, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting At House Party In Fairfield Township: New Jersey State Police
Police say the 28-year-old victim was shot in the chest, neck and leg.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.READ MORE: Folcroft Police Searching For Missing 10-Year-Old Mason Brooks
Police took one person into custody.
There is no word yet on a motive.MORE NEWS: $515 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.