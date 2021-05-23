PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was loud inside the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers took Game 1 of the First Round NBA Playoff series against the Washington Wizards. Tobias Harris led the team with 37 points and Ben Simmons recorded a double-double with 15 rebounds and 15 assists in the Sixers win Sunday afternoon.

And while the Wells Fargo Center isn’t at full capacity yet, it sure did feel like a sold-out crowd in South Philadelphia.

Head coach Doc Rivers couldn’t believe there were only 11,160 fans.

“I can’t believe that was 10 -11,000 fans, it can’t be,” Rivers said. “It felt like 30,000 people in the stands. They were amazing, let’s keep it going.”

Danny Green also shouted out the fans during his postgame press conference.

“Their energy was amazing,” Green said.

They brought the energy early and didn’t let their foot off the gas peddle. Early in the First Quarter, they started the infamous “ref you suck” chant after a foul was called against MVP candidate, Joel Embiid.

Fans showed their support for Embiid with MVP chants throughout the game. We even got a “Trust the Process” chant echoing throughout the Wells Fargo Center as Embiid was at the free-throw line at the end of the Third Quarter.

We got a "Trust The Process" chant going on down at the Wells Fargo Center, fans are bringing the energy this afternoon #Sixers #NBAPlayoffs #TTP — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) May 23, 2021

Embiid finished with 30 points.

Ben Simmons had a double-double recording 15 assists and 15 rebounds.

“I thought he was special tonight, whoever he guarded had trouble scoring,” Doc Rivers said. ” He’s a treasure, something you don’t see very often in this league. All I see is this greatness in him and I just want him to keep doing what he’s doing.”

Game 2 will be Wednesday night in Philadelphia.