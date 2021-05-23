BREAKING2 Killed, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting At House Party In Fairfield Township: New Jersey State Police
By CBS3 Staff
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Upper Darby man died after falling off a jet ski over the weekend in Ocean City, officials said. The incident happened in the bay in the area of 213 Bay Avenue just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say 37-year-old Donald Waiters, of Upper Darby, fell off a jet ski and suffered a medical episode while in the water.

He was transported to Shore Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

