By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 76-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking into the street. The accident happened on the 200 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard at 5:35 p.m.

Police say the 76-year-old man was walking into the street when he was struck by a burgundy Chevy Impala. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness reportedly told police the Chevy Impala may have been racing a white Jeep.

The driver of the Impala stayed on the scene and the white Jeep was at the location until police arrived.

No further information is available at this time.

