PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 76-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking into the street. The accident happened on the 200 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard at 5:35 p.m.
Police say the 76-year-old man was walking into the street when he was struck by a burgundy Chevy Impala. He was pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Authorities Investigating Pennsylvania State Trooper-Involved Fatal Shooting In Northampton County
A witness reportedly told police the Chevy Impala may have been racing a white Jeep.READ MORE: Officials: 37-Year-Old Upper Darby Man Dies After Falling Off Jet Ski, Having Medical Episode In Ocean City Bay
The driver of the Impala stayed on the scene and the white Jeep was at the location until police arrived.
No further information is available at this time.MORE NEWS: Investigators Trying To Determine What Caused 2 House Fires In Chester
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.