PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone in Pennsylvania is a multi-millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $515 million.
It's unknown exactly where in Pennsylvania the winning ticket was sold.
If you have a ticket, check out the winning numbers to see if some of them match.
The winning numbers are 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48. The Mega Ball number is 8.
This is. the eighth highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
The jackpot for next Tuesday is now $20 million.