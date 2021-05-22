PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rhys Hoskins has joined the 100-homer club. The Phillies’ first baseman on Saturday night slugged his 100th career home run, making him the third-fastest Phillie to reach that mark.
No. 100 for No. 17. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/F9UYUfLRf2
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 23, 2021
Hoskins hit his 100th career home run off Boston's starting pitch, Nathan Eovaldi.
It was the first home run Eovaldi has allowed this season.
He crushed a 92.8 mph cutter 371 feet with a 101.3 exit velocity, according to Baseball Savant.
Hoskins last homered against on April 26 in St. Louis, a two-homer game for the first baseman.
It took Hoskins 450 games to hit his 100th homer. Ryan Howard is the fastest Phillie to reach the milestone, getting. his 100th in 325 games with Chuck Klein getting his 100th in his 390th game.