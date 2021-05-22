PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man accused of multiple rapes and stalking women in both Philadelphia and Montgomery County has been arrested in Indiana. Philadelphia police confirm 28-year-old Kevin Bennett was arrested around 1:50 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Police said Bennett was wanted for seven incidents between May 15-18. Bennett, according to police, mostly targetted women that worked at gentleman’s clubs, but his latest victim seemed random.

“She denies having any involvement with the clubs in Philadelphia where the other victims had worked,” Upper Merion Police Chief Thomas Nolan said on Friday.

Bennett carried out the majority of his crimes on May 18, police said.

Starting at midnight, officials said he followed his first victim on that day, and then approached her in her apartment complex. She screamed for help and he fled. By 10:20 a.m., he found his next two victims.

“He went inside the apartment, allegedly checking electricity,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said. “That’s when he produced a silver-colored handgun and he robbed and raped both females before fleeing.”

Just before 4 p.m., police said Bennett made his way to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Upper Merion. The latest victim was working out in the fitness center when he walked up to the door. She let him in, but soon realized he was making her uncomfortable by asking personal questions, according to police.

Police said she gathered her belongings to leave, but Bennett blocked her path. She forced her way past him and tried to run for the door.

“As she was going for the door, she was struck in the head twice, in the back of the head with what she believes was the handgun,” Nolan said.

The woman made it to the lobby for help. The suspect trailed behind, but exited the front door, leaving the scene in a dark gray Dodge Charger with no license plates, police said.

As for this latest victim, police said she was from out of state. She was treated and released at a local hospital and flew home the next day.

Six of the seven known victims reported being followed home from where they work at various Philadelphia strip clubs.

Philadelphia police said Bennett is being held on charges relating to a vehicle investigation in Indianapolis by Marion County Sheriffs.

