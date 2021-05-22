PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone in Pennsylvania is a multi-millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $515 million.
It’s unknown exactly where in Pennsylvania the winning ticket was sold.READ MORE: Kevin Bennett, Accused Of Multiple Rapes, Stalking Women In Philadelphia Area, Arrested In Indianapolis: Police
If you have a ticket, check out the winning numbers to see if some of them match.READ MORE: COVID In Philadelphia: FEMA Administering Final Vaccine Doses Before Ceasing Operations Tuesday
The winning numbers are 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48. The Mega Ball number is 8.
This is. the eighth highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.MORE NEWS: How South Philly Native Ayesha Selden Became A Millionaire At 30 By Reclaiming Some Of Philly's Most Unwanted Neighborhoods
The jackpot for next Tuesday is now $20 million.