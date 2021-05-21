PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Want to win a trip to space? The Discovery Channel wants to send someone to the International Space Station next year. The network is casting for a new show called “Who Wants to Be An Astronaut?”
Contestants will compete for a seat on the first fully private human mission to the ISS.
The rocket is set to launch in 2022.
Discovery says applicants have to be at least 18 years old, live in the U.S., must be fluent in English and in good health.
If you want to apply, click here.