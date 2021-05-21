PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bicyclists held a rally along MLK Drive on Friday, hoping to keep it car-free. They met this afternoon at the Schuylkill Banks Pergola.Candid Conversation With 6 Philadelphia Judges And Friends Who All Attended Same HBCU
The city closed MLK Drive to cars back in March 2020. It gave residents more outdoor space during the pandemic.READ MORE: Jersey Shore Businesses Eager For Memorial Day Weekend Crowds As Hiring Struggles Persist
However, the city will reopen MLK Drive to vehicles in August.MORE NEWS: FBI Joins Hunt For Suspect Accused Of Multiple Rapes, Stalking Women In Philadelphia Area
The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia is asking the city to ban traffic permanently.