By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bicyclists held a rally along MLK Drive on Friday, hoping to keep it car-free. They met this afternoon at the Schuylkill Banks Pergola.

The city closed MLK Drive to cars back in March 2020. It gave residents more outdoor space during the pandemic.

However, the city will reopen MLK Drive to vehicles in August.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia is asking the city to ban traffic permanently.