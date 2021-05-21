NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — In New Castle County, police have reconstructed the skull of a woman found dead in 2011 in the hopes someone recognizes her. Her remains were found in a wooded area of Sellers Park, off Edgemore Road.
Authorities say she is white, between the ages of 25 and 50. She had gold inlays in her front teeth.READ MORE: Jersey Shore Businesses Eager For Memorial Day Weekend Crowds As Hiring Struggles Persist FBI Joins Hunt For Suspect Accused Of Multiple Rapes, Stalking Women In Philadelphia Area
The victim had long dark brown hair in a long braid.
A pair of blue shorts were also found near the remains.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
If you recognize this woman, contact New Castle County police.