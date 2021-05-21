CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — In New Castle County, police have reconstructed the skull of a woman found dead in 2011 in the hopes someone recognizes her. Her remains were found in a wooded area of Sellers Park, off Edgemore Road.

Authorities say she is white, between the ages of 25 and 50. She had gold inlays in her front teeth.

The victim had long dark brown hair in a long braid.

A pair of blue shorts were also found near the remains.

If you recognize this woman, contact New Castle County police.