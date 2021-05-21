ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — We are just one week away from the unofficial start of summer. Memorial Day weekend is almost here and businesses are hoping for a strong summer season.

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend. So many people are out and about on the boardwalk in Atlantic City on Friday. Some businesses are still having difficulty hiring but we’re told they’re still ready for big crowds.

As the weather warms up, droves of people are eagerly heading down the shore.

“It’s warm weather, beautiful beaches, lots of sunshine,” one man said.

Memorial Day weekend, which is the unofficial start of summer, is still a week away, but we found plenty of people on the beach Friday, include these friends soaking up the sun in Margate.

“It’s beautiful, nice strong sun,” one woman said.

Is there anything better than having your toes in the sand?

“No. This is it. Could be a little warmer, but it’s great,” Diane Vogt said.

Nearby, kids were busy digging in the sand.

The relaxed COVID restrictions means businesses are back open and many families are ready for fun in the sun, like the Olivers, who planned this day trip to Margate.

“I’m very excited. I’m fully vaccinated so I feel like as long as people continue to get vaccinated, you know, all the doors should be open pretty soon hopefully,” Nancy Oliver said.

Businesses are hoping too, but continue to struggle with a worker shortage.

“Finding cooks and other skilled positions is very difficult right now,” Water Dog Smoke House General Manager John Connor said.

Still, the general manager of the Water Dog Smoke House in Ventnor is preparing for big crowds ahead of the long holiday weekend that’s now just seven days away.

“We are making sure that we have every available staff member ready to work. But also we have live entertainment on the Thursday and Friday night of Memorial Day weekend,” Connor said.

In Atlantic City, other businesses are still hiring too. But stores and restaurants are open for this summer season and people are ready to have a good time down the shore.