PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tribute was held Thursday night for murdered 16-year-old high school basketball player Quamir Mitchell. His jersey was on display at a vigil near the playground where he was shot and killed.

It happened at 57th Street and Grays Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia one week ago. A 13-year-old was shot in the arm.

Quamir was a senior set to graduate in just a few weeks.

Quamir, a senior at West Philadelphia High, traveled to a court in Southwest Philadelphia for a pickup game of basketball but never made it home. He was known as a great student and avid basketball player with a promising future.

Adrien Burke was Quamir’s coach at West Philadelphia High School. He spoke with Quamir just a few hours before the deadly shooting.

“I always let them know that I love them and they tell me they love me back. Those were our last words. He loved me and I loved him. It’s been rough,” Burke said.

Police are still searching for his killer.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.